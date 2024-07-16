Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

