Bank of America Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $55.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

