Bank of America Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $540.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $530.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $482.55 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $483.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $351,774,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $142,526,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

