BankUnited (BKU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.35.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

