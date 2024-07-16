Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $226.55

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226.55 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 226.25 ($2.93), with a volume of 93916906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.75 ($2.93).

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.18) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.11) to GBX 270 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.63) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.34) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.58).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Barclays

The company has a market cap of £33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.12, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.19.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($140,638.91). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.