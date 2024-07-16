Barnes Group Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:B)

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on B. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

B opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 84,695 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Barnes Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

