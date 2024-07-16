Basic Attention Token One Day Volume Tops $72.84 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $288.23 million and approximately $72.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,080,934 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

