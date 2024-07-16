Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 134,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $188.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

