Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $454.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

