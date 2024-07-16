Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.3 %

Belite Bio stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.