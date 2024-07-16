Benchmark Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $545.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $450.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.73. 240,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,573. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $652.89 and a 200 day moving average of $599.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.