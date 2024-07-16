BitShares 24 Hour Volume Hits $147,176.84 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $147,176.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,322,515 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

