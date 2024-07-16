BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.