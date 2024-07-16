BlazeStake Staked SOL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $310.02 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $310.02 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be purchased for $179.07 or 0.00279628 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,731,284 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,739,384.94744331. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 180.8053779 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $13,639,339.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

