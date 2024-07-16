Blur Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Blur has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $52.68 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,741,536,458.1430748 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18888694 USD and is up 7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $44,865,849.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

