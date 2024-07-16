BMO Capital Markets Raises NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $32.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 178,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.