BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

