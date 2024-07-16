Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,484.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,705,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,252,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

