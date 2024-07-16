Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

