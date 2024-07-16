Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after buying an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

