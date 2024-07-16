Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

