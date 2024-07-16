Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 1,402

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.18).

A number of research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.01), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,748,916.69). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market cap of £38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,348.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,286.29.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

