Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $157.60

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Copa Stock Down 0.9 %

CPA opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Copa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

