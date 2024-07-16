Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$50.78

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.76. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

