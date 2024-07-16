Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 1,048.80

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.80 ($13.60).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($18.99) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Future to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.02) to GBX 1,310 ($16.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,103 ($14.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,451.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.69. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.04).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

