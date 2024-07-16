Brokerages Set Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target at $21.33

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,884,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

