Brokerages Set Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target at $21.33

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.
Several brokerages recently commented on LRMR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of LRMR stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
