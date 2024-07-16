Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,909.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

