Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
