Brokerages Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT at $26.10

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,578,000 after buying an additional 254,887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,265,000 after buying an additional 414,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 310,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 349,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

