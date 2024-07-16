Brokers Set Expectations for BILL Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BILL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. BILL has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 826.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
