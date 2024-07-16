Brokers Set Expectations for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after buying an additional 119,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 241.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 344,947 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

