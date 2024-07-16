Brokers Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Shares of PANW opened at $340.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,872,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

