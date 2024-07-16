BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

BRP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BRP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

