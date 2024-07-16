Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $15.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $9.33 on Friday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

