Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.5 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $41.95.
Bunzl Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.