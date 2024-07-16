Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.5 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

