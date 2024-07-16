BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BYD Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. BYD has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.
BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that BYD will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BYD Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
