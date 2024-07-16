Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Down 1.4%

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. 19,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 119,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

