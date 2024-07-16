Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,629 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

