California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 654,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,826,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,429 shares of company stock worth $223,375 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

