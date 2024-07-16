Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 52.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) was down 52.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Calloway’s Nursery Trading Down 52.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

Further Reading

