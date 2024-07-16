Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL)

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.
4GLOBAL Trading Down 9.1 %
LON 4GBL opened at GBX 45 ($0.58) on Tuesday. 4GLOBAL has a 1-year low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.14. The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of -0.46.
About 4GLOBAL
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 4GLOBAL
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for 4GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.