Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL)

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

4GLOBAL Trading Down 9.1 %

LON 4GBL opened at GBX 45 ($0.58) on Tuesday. 4GLOBAL has a 1-year low of GBX 41.27 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.14. The firm has a market cap of £11.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of -0.46.

About 4GLOBAL

4GLOBAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company offers sport technology, data and insights to governments, cities, activity providers and sport federations; DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

