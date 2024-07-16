Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE:CNR opened at C$166.19 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$170.96. The company has a market cap of C$105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$182.79.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

