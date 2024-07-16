Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $48,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

CNI stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.