Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

NYSE MTDR opened at $64.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 299,708 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

