Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $19.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.37. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $210.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $212.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

