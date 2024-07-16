Capital One Financial Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of AR opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 3.40.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after purchasing an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

