Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

