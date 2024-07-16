Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

