Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

