Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $345.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.23 and its 200-day moving average is $332.58. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

