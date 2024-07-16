CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

